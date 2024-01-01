If you are tired of paying to use all the features of existing video editing applications then you might have found a gem! Turns out omniclip is fully free and on top of that its open source. Everything works inside browser, theres no private data being used, everything is kept within your device disk space. - Trimming - Splitting - Supports - Text, Audio, Video (mp4) and Images - Clip editing on preview - rotating, resizing, text styling and more - Undo/Redo - Render in different resolutions, up to 4k.

Website: omniclip.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Omniclip. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.