RAV.AI aims to revolutionize video editing and publishing with artificial intelligence. RAV.AI is an AI-based video editing service that uses highly advanced and professional audio and video processing techniques to make your video professionally aesthetic. The platform enables users to upload their raw video footage and provides professionally edited videos back in moments. One of the most popular features of the application is the ability for a user to have their video edited using another video as an inspiration video. Users can resubmit revisions with comments until they are 100% satisfied with their project. RAV.AI edits include a soundtrack, visual effects, text graphics, transitions, and video pacing. Users are able to upload videos, audio, and image files separately, which allows for endless possibilities in creation. RAV.AI is not only an editing service but a complete social media automation platform. Once get the final video, users can directly share it on any social media platform.

Categories :

Website: rav.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rav. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.