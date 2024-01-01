NotificationAPI
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: notificationapi.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for NotificationAPI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Categories:
Website: notificationapi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NotificationAPI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.