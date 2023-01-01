The bank with simple solutions for both individuals and companies. We offer advice for your entire finances. We are available around the country, in offices and online. Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank – we are a strong and personal financial partner with financial solutions that best meet your needs so you can achieve your goals and realize your dreams.

Website: nordea.se

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nordea Sweden. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.