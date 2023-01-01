In a world where true facts are in short supply, there has never been a greater need for a trusted, impartial source of information about what’s going on in the world – or a greater need for inspiration through great ideas. From artificial intelligence to climate change, from the latest innovations in health to the mysteries of quantum physics and the human mind, New Scientist covers the ideas and innovations that matter.

Website: newscientist.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to New Scientist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.