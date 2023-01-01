Top 네이버 검색 Alternatives
Google Search
google.com
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
DuckDuckGo
duckduckgo.com
DuckDuckGo (also abbreviated as DDG) is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers' privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results. DuckDuckGo distinguishes itself from other search engines by not profiling its users and by showing all users the same search...
Microsoft Bing
bing.com
Bing is a web search engine owned and operated by Microsoft. The service has its origins in Microsoft's previous search engines: MSN Search, Windows Live Search and later Live Search. Bing provides a variety of search services, including web, video, image and map search products. It is developed usi...
Brave Search
search.brave.com
Brave Search doesn't track you or your queries. Ever. Private, independent, and transparent, Brave Search is the real alternative to Google.
You.com
you.com
The private search engine that summarizes the web for you.
Yandex Search
yandex.com
Yandex Search is a web search engine which is owned by the Russian corporation Yandex. It is the core product of Yandex.
百度
baidu.com
Baidu, Inc. (Chinese: 百度; pinyin: Bǎidù, meaning "a hundred times", anglicized BY-doo) is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence (AI), headquartered in Beijing's Haidian District. It is one of the largest AI and ...
Yahoo Search
yahoo.com
The search engine that helps you find exactly what you're looking for. Find the most relevant information, video, images, and answers from all across the Web.
Startpage
startpage.com
Search and browse the internet without being tracked or targeted. Startpage is the world's most private search engine. Use Startpage to protect your personal data.
Ecosia
ecosia.org
Ecosia uses the ad revenue from your searches to plant trees where they are needed the most. By searching with Ecosia, you’re not only reforesting our planet, but you’re also empowering the communities around our planting projects to build a better future for themselves. Give it a try!
Swisscows
swisscows.com
Swisscows is a data-safe search engine. We take the privacy of our users very seriously.
Qwant Search
qwant.com
The search engine that doesn't know anything about you, and that changes everything: zero tracking of your searches, zero personal data use, zero targeted advertising.
搜狗
sogou.com
Sogou Search is the world's third-generation interactive search engine. It supports WeChat public account and article search, Zhihu search, English search and translation, etc., and provides users with professional, accurate and convenient search services through independently developed artificial i...
Seznam
seznam.cz
The most visited Czech internet portal offering a search engine, e-mail, current news, weather forecast and useful links. Seznam.cz is a web portal and search engine in the Czech Republic. Founded in 1996 by Ivo Lukačovič in Prague as the first web portal in the Czech Republic.
360搜索
so.com
360 Search is a new generation of search engine that is safe, accurate and trustworthy. Relying on the security advantages of the 360 parent brand, it comprehensively intercepts all kinds of malicious websites such as phishing and fraud, and provides more secure search services. 360 search is so r...
Cốc Cốc Tìm Kiếm
coccoc.com
Coc Coc is a Vietnamese search engine, focusing on developing Vietnamese language processing capabilities, to optimize search results to suit Vietnamese people's needs.