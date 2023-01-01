Naver Search As of September 2017, Naver handled 74.7% of all web searches in South Korea and had 42 million enrolled users. More than 25 million Koreans have Naver as the start page on their default browser and the mobile application has 28 million daily visitors. Naver is also frequently referred to as 'the Google of South Korea'.

Website: naver.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 네이버 검색. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.