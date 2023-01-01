Top 네이버 주소록 Alternatives
Google Contacts
contacts.google.com
Google Contacts is Google's contact management tool that is available in its free email service Gmail, as a standalone service, and as a part of Google's business-oriented suite of web apps G Suite.
iCloud Contacts
icloud.com
You can keep your contacts organized and easy to find using Contacts on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Contacts, including the Contacts app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer.
Contacts+
contactsplus.com
The most intuitive contact management app for professionals, teams, and small businesses. Easily manage your relationships with Contacts+.
Outlook People
live.com
People is a contact management app and address book. It allows a user to organize and link contacts from different email accounts
Zoho ContactManager
zoho.com
Contact management software, refreshingly simple. Zoho ContactManager is an online contact management software that lets you organize contacts, tasks, and deals in one place.