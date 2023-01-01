WebCatalog
MyNearWallet

MyNearWallet

app.mynearwallet.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MyNearWallet on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

MyNearWallet is the best NEAR wallet. Store your NEAR tokens and assets securely and interact with the NEAR ecosystem!

Website: mynearwallet.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MyNearWallet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Bitski

Bitski

wallet.bitski.com

Coin98

Coin98

exchange.coin98.com

Bloks.io

Bloks.io

bloks.io

Guarda

Guarda

guarda.co

Solscan

Solscan

solscan.io

Kinesis Money

Kinesis Money

kms.kinesis.money

Unido

Unido

app.unido.us

Racaty

Racaty

racaty.net

Specify

Specify

specifyapp.com

Proton Drive

Proton Drive

drive.proton.me

Pulsar Finance

Pulsar Finance

app.pulsar.finance

Basin

Basin

usebasin.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy