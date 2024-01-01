WebCatalog

DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, major platform connectors, and a best-in-class visualization library. Our service, the only thing we get paid for, is setting it up for our partners. Our mission: soft costs and subscriptions shouldn't prevent leaders from making good business decisions.

Business
Data Visualization Tools

