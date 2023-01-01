MyCamu is the student and parent access to the 'Camu.Your Campus', the next-gen campus ERP. MyCamu supports viewing and submitting of Assignments, Examination Schedules and Report Cards, Attendance Details, Holidays & Events, Billing Information and other Announcements from your/your wards educational institute.

Website: camudigitalcampus.com

