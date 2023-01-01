WebCatalog
Musixmatch

Musixmatch

musixmatch.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Musixmatch on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Musixmatch is an Italian music data company and platform for users to search and share song lyrics with translations. It is the largest platform of this kind in the world having 80 million users, 8 million lyrics and 130+ employees.

Website: musixmatch.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Musixmatch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Lyrics Broker

Lyrics Broker

lyricsbroker.com

SongMeanings

SongMeanings

songmeanings.com

LyricsTranslate

LyricsTranslate

lyricstranslate.com

Lyrics.com

Lyrics.com

lyrics.com

SoundCloud

SoundCloud

soundcloud.com

Maroofy

Maroofy

maroofy.com

Bithumb

Bithumb

bithumb.com

Glassdoor

Glassdoor

glassdoor.com

JustPaste.it

JustPaste.it

justpaste.it

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo

duckduckgo.com

RBC Royal Bank

RBC Royal Bank

secure.royalbank.com

Genius

Genius

genius.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy