WebCatalog
Mondly

Mondly

mondly.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mondly on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Learn languages online for free with Mondly by Pearson, the language learning app loved by millions of people worldwide. Immersive, interactive, and fun. Start learning today!

Website: mondly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mondly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Transparent Language

Transparent Language

transparent.com

Babbel

Babbel

babbel.com

LinGo Play

LinGo Play

lingo-play.com

FutureLearn

FutureLearn

futurelearn.com

Fluenz

Fluenz

fluenz.com

Justlearn

Justlearn

justlearn.com

Memrise

Memrise

memrise.com

HelloTalk

HelloTalk

hellotalk.com

DuoCards

DuoCards

duocards.com

Codecademy

Codecademy

codecademy.com

uTalk

uTalk

utalk.com

Programming Hub

Programming Hub

programminghub.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy