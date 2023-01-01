Create an immersive video experience with a friend. Other video call apps make you choose between your face or what you’re looking at. With OOO, you can film what’s in front of you and share your real-time reaction on the same screen, so you get to be in the middle of the action.

Website: ooo.mmhmm.app

