WebCatalog
Merge

Merge

merge.dev

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Merge on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Merge’s Unified API allows developers to integrate just once and give their customers access to over 150 HRIS, ATS, Accounting, Ticketing, and CRM integrations.

Website: merge.dev

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Merge. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

MyWorks

MyWorks

myworks.software

Propify

Propify

getpropify.com

RepairShopr

RepairShopr

repairshopr.com

API Bakery

API Bakery

apibakery.com

weclapp

weclapp

weclapp.com

MagicChat AI

MagicChat AI

magicchat.ai

SwarmHr

SwarmHr

swarmhr.com

WorkOS

WorkOS

workos.com

Kustomer

Kustomer

kustomer.com

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM

recruitcrm.io

Rhombus

Rhombus

rhombus.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy