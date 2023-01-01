WebCatalog

Lootly

Lootly

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: lootly.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lootly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few minutes. At Lootly, we believe that Loyalty programs should be feature-rich, easily accessible, fully customizable and affordable for all business sizes. Connect Lootly to your favorite apps in minutes with our large library of integrations, such as: TrustSpot, Klaviyo, Zapier and more. Once an app is connected, it runs fully automated in the background. Lootly is available for: Shopify, Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Magento 1 & 2, and WooCommerce. Access to our API is available on our Enterprise plan for any brands looking for a custom deployment.

Categories:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

Website: lootly.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lootly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

LoyaltyZen

LoyaltyZen

loyaltyzen.com

LoyaltyPlant

LoyaltyPlant

loyaltyplant.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.