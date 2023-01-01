Max Mara
Max Mara is an Italian fashion business. It markets up-market ready-to-wear clothing. It was established in 1951 in Reggio Emilia by Achille Maramotti. In March 2008, the company had 2,254 stores in 90 countries. It sponsors the Max Mara Art Prize for Women.
