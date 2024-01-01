Top Mailazy Alternatives
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
oracle.com
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending period...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...
Mailgun
mailgun.com
A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether y...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Postmark
postmarkapp.com
Postmark is the email delivery service that developers and product teams actually like. Send transactional and marketing emails and get them to the inbox, every time. Postmark maintains one of the best delivery reputations in the industry by routing transactional and promotional messages through par...
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Courier
courier.com
Built for developers, Courier is the fastest way to add multi-channel product notifications to your web, desktop, or mobile app. Make developers' lives easier with a suite of features like automations, preferences management, audit logs, and white-labeling. Trusted by innovative startups like Latti...
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows ...
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups f...
MailReach
mailreach.co
The #1 email warm up service to stop landing in spam. Meet MailReach, the email warm up service that raises your email reputation by generating positive and realistic engagement to your emails on autopilot.
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
Stop sending cold emails to spam. Warmup Inbox is an email warmup service that automatically raises your email sending reputation through our network of inboxes talking to each other.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 w...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
MailerSend
mailersend.com
oh
SMTP2GO
smtp2go.com
A fast and scalable email service provider, for sending transactional and marketing emails and viewing reports on email delivery. Complexities such as reputation monitoring, SPF and DKIM are professionally managed for each customer. Native-English speaking support is available worldwide (agents in t...
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to eng...
Jango Mail
jangomail.com
JangoMail is a unique email marketing platform that makes email delivery simple and customizable. Whether you are a web novice or a database expert, there is a JangoMail solution for you. JangoMail offers 24-hour customer support, a sophisticated HTML Editor, over 200 professionally designed templa...
sendwithus
sendwithus.com
Streamline your entire email creation process with Dyspatch. From collaboration and approval workflows to pre-coded interactive email designs, create and send emails faster without needing to code. Organize your templates using workspaces, and maintain brand consistency across all emails using pre-c...
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pai...
Primailer
primailer.com
Looking To Grow Business with Email Marketing. Then PRIMAILER is there For You where one can Send Emails and result-driven Mass Mailing Campaigns. Create Mass Emails in Easy Steps and Generate More Sales with the Best Bulk Email Service Provider. * Deliverability: Send information through Email wi...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Maildroppa
maildroppa.com
Simple email marketing for busy founders. Maildroppa is an easy-to-learn tool for startups that are building something new. It's the simplest way to connect and grow with your audience.
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is a new-age email marketing tool that helps you create and send app-like interactive emails to help you get higher conversions and ROI. It is power packed with all the features you see across different ESP's along with interactive AMP emails to get you better ROI than ever. With Mailmodo y...
Knock
knock.app
Knock is flexible, reliable notifications infrastructure that's built to scale with you. Use our APIs to engage users, power cross-channel workflows, and manage notification preferences. Key features: - Template management - In-app notifications - Observability - Workflow engine - Preferences - In...
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
Emercury
emercury.net
Emercury helps marketers, entrepreneurs, and business owners with nurturing their leads to customers, converting more sales to existing customers, and educating your customers to increase retention through our easy to use email marketing automation platform. Our approach to email marketing is all ba...
Waypoint
usewaypoint.com
Waypoint is an email platform and API. Software teams use Waypoint to build, orchestrate, and monitor email notifications .
SMTPServer
smtpserver.com
SMTPServer is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables B2B and B2C enterprises, eCommerce merchants, and agencies to develop customer relationships via digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions designed for en...
Sidemail
sidemail.io
The new go-to email platform for your SaaS Here’s why: easily create, integrate, send, automate, and analyze your emails. Sidemail comes packed with templates for any scenario and functionality to let you hit the ground running — in minutes. Meaning, you get to focus on what you do best, while your...
luxsci
luxsci.com
LuxSci provides highly secure, patient-centric communications solutions. Them SecureLine Technology offers an unparalleled combination of security and flexibility, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized care, streamline workflows, and increase revenues while protecting patient dat...
Sarv.com
sarv.com
Sarv.com is an innovative cloud telephony service provider assisting new-age businesses to solve communication problems. Since the incarnation of Sarv in 2011, they have introduced a unified communication platform packed with powerful APIs to support its service across all platforms and industries. ...
Mailtinni
mailtinni.com
Mailtinni is a team of dedicated professionals who specialize in providing high-quality email delivery services to businesses and organizations of all sizes. Mailtinni's mission is to help our clients achieve their email deliverability goals by providing reliable and efficient SMTP services.
mailpipe
mailpipe.co
Web-based solution for businesses that provides tools to create, edit, analyze and improve email marketing.
MailBrainiers
mailbrainiers.com
All the essential Email Marketing tools Sending a promotional email campaign and email list management was never easier before. * Autoresponders * Email subscription forms * Transactional APIs * Authenticated Emails * Optimized Email Delivery * Dedicated IPs * Auto Bounce Handling * Feedback Loops ...
indemandly
indemandly.com
indemandly is a conversational marketing tool - more than just a customer messaging app. Increase website & instagram.
CritSend
critsend.com
CritSend is the solution for your deliverability issues. Founded in 2007, CritSend developed the first service to face the deliverability challenge of transactional emails. CritSend's goal: Facilitating the delivery of emails in your clients’ inbox. Aware of deliverability challenges, CritSend de...
rapidmail
rapidmail.com
Anyone can create and send successful newsletters with rapidmail. Easy to use, featuring reliable delivery and fully GDPR compliant, you will be able to send modern newsletters without expert marketing knowledge. Join over 200.000 customers already placing their trust in rapidmail today! As a membe...
HandySends
handysends.com
Here at HandySends, our primary focus is on deliverability, scalability, and support. With our 24/7 support and technical expertise, you can rest assured knowing your marketing and business-critical emails will be safely delivered in your client's Inbox. Twillo SendGrid has decided to partner with ...