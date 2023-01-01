Maestro
app.maestrocr.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Maestro app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The Next Big Thing In Software Project Management. Build an effective project management process on each phase of estimation, effort, and invoice.
Website: maestrocr.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Maestro. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.