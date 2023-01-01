WebCatalog
Tired of infinite email chains and lengthy meetings that never seem to reach a group decision or result? You need Loomio: a collaboration platform transforming how groups make decisions, discuss ideas and collaborate online. Loomio is a safe place for people to have discussions and make decisions together, it combines a discussion forum with decision-support and facilitation tools to help your team achieve clear outcomes.

