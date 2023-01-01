Loft Radio
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Loft Radio on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: loft.radio
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Loft Radio. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Radio Australia
radio-australia.org
Radio Garden
radio.garden
Online Radio Box
onlineradiobox.com
Radio Kube Player
radiokube.app
Like Radio
like.radio
RTVE Radio
rtve.es
myTuner
mytuner-radio.com
Radio Essex
radioessex.com
Planet Radio
planetradio.co.uk
CBC Radio
cbc.ca
Radio-Canada
ici.radio-canada.ca
mediaU
mediayou.net