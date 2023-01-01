A next gen. B2B process-focused CRM, with task & sales automation - Livespace is an intuitive & adaptable, cloud-based CRM platform, built for professionals by those in the know. Streamline your sales process, set goals, and keep all your customer information up to date. Using its adaptable lead scoring system & its automated sales processes, Livespace users are able to gain the most from every lead. With its open API for seamless integration, as well as mobile / tablet access, Livespace allows its users to prioritize & spend time where it matters.

Website: livespace.io

