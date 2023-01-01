Tapdesk is a CRM and lead search tool designed to streamline the sales process of every sales organization allowing more time and energy to closing deals. It is a tool built for sales professionals and organizations with sales team. Tapdesk is powered by AI and our Machine learning algorithm provides you with relevant data to increase your productivity and cut out waste. We have a unique search capability that allows users to find decision makers and potential customers based on multiple criteria.

Website: tapdesk.io

