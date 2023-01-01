WebCatalog
LiveHire

LiveHire

livehire.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LiveHire on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

LiveHires recruitment software provides a world-class candidate and recruiter experience that is intuitive and easy to use while allowing your organisation to: - Build a more productive and high-functioning recruitment team - Protect your brands reputation by reducing candidate rejection - Reach hiring targets while reducing spend - Hire people who are interested and engaged with your brand - Create genuine and authentic relationships with candidates - Build a more diverse workforce

Website: livehire.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LiveHire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

X0PA

X0PA

live.x0pa.ai

NetHire

NetHire

ats.nethire.com

Applied

Applied

app.beapplied.com

Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit

accounts.zoho.com

softgarden Employers

softgarden Employers

app.softgarden.io

softgarden Applicants

softgarden Applicants

network.softgarden.io

Jobful

Jobful

jobful.io

HireHive

HireHive

my.hirehive.io

Datapeople

Datapeople

app.datapeople.io

Paradox Olivia

Paradox Olivia

olivia.paradox.ai

YunoJuno

YunoJuno

app.yunojuno.com

Heyrecruit

Heyrecruit

heyrecruit.de

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy