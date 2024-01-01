WebCatalog

LinkMngr

LinkMngr

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: linkmngr.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LinkMngr on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are supporting your brand. * Link Shortener * Link Retargeting * Analytics * Team Collaboration * Custom links * Multiple domain Names

Categories:

Business
URL Shortener

Website: linkmngr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LinkMngr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

TinyURL

TinyURL

tinyurl.com

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Rebrandly

Rebrandly

rebrandly.com

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

PixelMe

PixelMe

pixelme.me

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Dub

Dub

dub.co

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

GoLinks

GoLinks

golinks.io

Upslash

Upslash

upslash.io

T.LY

T.LY

t.ly

You Might Also Like

Tiny.ie

Tiny.ie

tiny.ie

Foxly

Foxly

foxlyme.com

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

T2M URL Shortener

T2M URL Shortener

t2mio.com

Jelly URL

Jelly URL

jellyurl.com

Rebrandly

Rebrandly

rebrandly.com

T.LY

T.LY

t.ly

PixelMe

PixelMe

pixelme.me

Brandpa

Brandpa

brandpa.com

Dub

Dub

dub.co

Short.io

Short.io

short.io

Lnnkin

Lnnkin

lnnkin.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.