WebCatalog
Lex

Lex

lex.page

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lex on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Unlock your best writing. Intelligent, collaborative, and powerful—Lex is a modern word processor that enables a radically new way to write. Never type alone again.

Website: lex.page

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Squibler

Squibler

squibler.io

Elementary Audio

Elementary Audio

elementary.audio

Outwrite

Outwrite

outwrite.com

Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81

perimeter81.com

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer

zoho.com

Journalistic

Journalistic

journalisticapp.com

HICKIES

HICKIES

hickies.com

Adwrite

Adwrite

aigcdeep.com

HackMD

HackMD

hackmd.io

Typeshare

Typeshare

typeshare.co

WriteMe

WriteMe

writeme.ai

Secoda

Secoda

secoda.co

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy