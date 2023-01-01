Legislate
Website: legislate.ai
Legislate is a legal technology company founded in Oxford which makes it easy for non-lawyers to safely create, manage and search lawyer-approved contracts on no legal budget. Legislate's contract management software is built on patented knowledge graph technology which makes contract data usable and searchable at scale.
