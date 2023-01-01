WebCatalog
Kununu

Kununu

kununu.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kununu on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Anonymously rate company culture, salary, benefits and more or find the best employer for you on Europe's largest employer rating platform.

Website: kununu.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kununu. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

MagentaTV

MagentaTV

magentatv.de

Soccerdrills Board

Soccerdrills Board

soccerdrills.de

Clever Elements

Clever Elements

cleverelements.com

willhaben

willhaben

willhaben.at

HeyJobs

HeyJobs

heyjobs.co

eBay Deutschland

eBay Deutschland

ebay.de

Rakuten Deutschland

Rakuten Deutschland

rakuten.de

studyflix

studyflix

studyflix.de

Notenbuch

Notenbuch

notenbuch.online

Humbee

Humbee

humbee.de

QuoJob

QuoJob

quojob.de

Transfermarkt

Transfermarkt

transfermarkt.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy