WebCatalog
Kundalik

Kundalik

kundalik.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kundalik on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Our mission is to make education in Uzbekistan of high quality

Website: kundalik.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kundalik. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Яндекс Радар

Яндекс Радар

radar.yandex.ru

YCLIENTS

YCLIENTS

yclients.com

Букмейт Россия

Букмейт Россия

bookmate.ru

Faktura.uz

Faktura.uz

faktura.uz

Едадил

Едадил

edadeal.ru

Яндекс Практикум

Яндекс Практикум

practicum.yandex.ru

UMAG

UMAG

umag.kz

Яндекс Еда

Яндекс Еда

eda.yandex.ru

Planoplan

Planoplan

planoplan.com

Иви

Иви

ivi.tv

Сметтер

Сметтер

smetter.ru

Getlike

Getlike

getlike.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy