Knowledge Gate
knowledgegate.in
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Knowledge Gate on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: knowledgegate.in
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Knowledge Gate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Scrimba
scrimba.com
Metritool
app.metritool.com
Online Career Training School
westondistancelearning.com
ArcherReview
app.archerreview.com
PartyCity
partycity.com
ShoeDazzle
shoedazzle.com
Learn Anything
learn-anything.xyz
TYKR
app.tykr.pro
Pallyy
app.pallyy.com
Decathlon India
decathlon.in
Altegio
app.alteg.io
Commoncog
commoncog.com