Kadaza
kadaza.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kadaza app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Easy-to-use internet homepage, web portal and personalized start page. Easy overview of the most visited websites in the US, clearly organized by topic.
Website: kadaza.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kadaza. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.