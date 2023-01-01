Order online Food, Drinks and shop everything you need near you. Try it Now! ✔ Pizzas, Egyptian Food, Burgers, Sushis, Groceries ✔ Simple, Fast and Pay Cash on Delivery ✔ Restaurants & Supermarkets near you in Cairo, Giza

Website: food.jumia.com.eg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jumia Food Egypt. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.