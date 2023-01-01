WebCatalog
Jumia Kenya

Jumia Kenya

jumia.co.ke

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jumia Kenya on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Jumia Kenya the #1 Online store in Kenya ✓ Buy Phones, Electronics, Appliances, Groceries, Cleaning Supplies, Home Essentials from top brands ✓ Best prices in Kenya ✓ Online shop you can trust ✓ Order now and enjoy pay on delivery!

Website: jumia.co.ke

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jumia Kenya. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Jumia Ghana

Jumia Ghana

jumia.com.gh

Jumia Uganda

Jumia Uganda

jumia.ug

Jumia Nigeria

Jumia Nigeria

jumia.com.ng

Jumia Egypt

Jumia Egypt

jumia.com.eg

Jumia Food Ghana

Jumia Food Ghana

food.jumia.com.gh

COURTS

COURTS

courts.com.sg

ShopHQ

ShopHQ

shophq.com

Jumia Food Uganda

Jumia Food Uganda

food.jumia.ug

Jumia Food Sénégal

Jumia Food Sénégal

food.jumia.sn

Office Depot

Office Depot

officedepot.com

Costco Canada

Costco Canada

costco.ca

Jumia Food Kenya

Jumia Food Kenya

food.jumia.co.ke

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy