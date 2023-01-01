Jitsi Meet
meet.jit.si
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Jitsi Meet app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Join a WebRTC video conference powered by the Jitsi Videobridge
Website: meet.jit.si
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jitsi Meet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.