Disroot Audio

A low latency, high quality voice chat application. Disroot's Audio is powered by Mumble. Mumble is a free, open source, low latency, high quality voice chat application. It was originally intended for gamers, but it can be use to organize audio meeting, conference, etc.

Website: mumble.disroot.org

