IPFingerprint is web intelligence software that gives you the power to convert existing unknown web visitors into business. IPFingerprint will identify businesses that are looking at your website and show you the pages, services or products that they are viewing. It will also tell you how these visitors found your website and, if via Google Ads: which phrases they used to get there. More business leads to your funnel without increasing your marketing budget! Summary of what IPFingerprint tells you… Business identity and contact details Visitor source (Google, campaign link, Facebook, Google Ads, etc…) Pageviews and visit duration Business and individual email addresses

Website: ipfingerprint.com

