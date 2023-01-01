WebCatalog
Infichat

Infichat

infichat.co

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Infichat on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

A better way to give your customers the support they need without spending a fortune. Increase revenue, keep customers happy and reduce churn!

Website: infichat.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infichat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

ARPU

ARPU

getarpu.com

Churnfree

Churnfree

churnfree.com

Vitally

Vitally

vitally.io

Sirportly

Sirportly

sirportly.com

Subivi

Subivi

subivi.com

Scratcher

Scratcher

scratcher.io

Paddle

Paddle

paddle.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Chameleon

Chameleon

chameleon.io

Totango

Totango

totango.com

SatisMeter

SatisMeter

satismeter.com

Support Hero

Support Hero

supporthero.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy