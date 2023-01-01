Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Indiatimes on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Indiatimes.com brings you the news, articles, stories and videos on entertainment, latest lifestyle, culture and new technologies emerging worldwide.

Website: indiatimes.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Indiatimes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.