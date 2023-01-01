WebCatalog
Huntr

Huntr

huntr.co

Browse the top job search sites in one app and save jobs with one tap. Save and track all your jobs in your Huntr board. Move jobs across stages and know where you stand with each opportunity. Keep track of important dates like interviews, deadlines and time-sensitive tasks. Add job search related tasks and notes. Visualize your jobs in a map. A browser for the job search: Huntr allows you to select your favourite job search sites, and browse all of them in one app with one search. Find a job post you like and save it to your Huntr board with a single tap. Powerful job tracking tool: Track everything you need to know about your job opportunities. Add tasks, notes and important events like interviews, deadlines and offers. Save the posting URL, job title, salary, location, company and more.

Website: huntr.co

