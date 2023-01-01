WebCatalog
Hugo Insurance

Hugo Insurance

withhugo.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hugo Insurance on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Pay-as-you-go car insurance. Only pay for days that you drive. Nothing more.

Website: withhugo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hugo Insurance. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Root Insurance

Root Insurance

joinroot.com

Jerry

Jerry


Sixt

Sixt

sixt.com

National General

National General

natgenagency.com

Policygenius

Policygenius

policygenius.com

Braintree

Braintree

braintreepayments.com

AutoGuide.com

AutoGuide.com

autoguide.com

Hagerty

Hagerty

hagerty.com

Holiday Extras

Holiday Extras

holidayextras.com

BIQ

BIQ

biq.cloud

Curology

Curology

curology.com

State Farm

State Farm

statefarm.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy