Lemonade Insurance
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: lemonade.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lemonade Insurance on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Lemonade Insurance is a pioneering insurance company that has revolutionized the traditional insurance industry with its innovative approach. Unlike traditional insurers, Lemonade operates on a digital platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to provide seamless and hassle-free insurance experiences to its customers.
Website: lemonade.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lemonade Insurance. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.