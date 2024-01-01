HappyLocate

HappyLocate

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: happylocate.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for HappyLocate on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can leave these worries behind. Proven Excellence Since 2016 Since 2016 we have been in the market providing our employee relocation solutions to many large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, SPAR, Diageo, Quess Corp, ITC infotech, and many more. Our track record speaks for itself – we've helped these corporations save 80% of their time, cut costs by 18-24%, and boost their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) by an impressive 30%.
Categories:
Business
Relocation Management Services

Website: happylocate.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HappyLocate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Relocate.me

Relocate.me

relocate.me

You Might Also Like

Virgin Radio UK

Virgin Radio UK

virginradio.co.uk

Delighted

Delighted

delighted.com

SatisMeter

SatisMeter

satismeter.com

incident.io

incident.io

incident.io

Peachscore

Peachscore

peachscore.com

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph

dailytelegraph.com.au

Cocoon

Cocoon

meetcocoon.com

Strutta

Strutta

strutta.com

Realtor.com

Realtor.com

realtor.com

Mygrow

Mygrow

mygrow.me

Jornal Económico

Jornal Económico

jornaleconomico.pt

InviteReferrals

InviteReferrals

invitereferrals.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.