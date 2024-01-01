HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can leave these worries behind. Proven Excellence Since 2016 Since 2016 we have been in the market providing our employee relocation solutions to many large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, SPAR, Diageo, Quess Corp, ITC infotech, and many more. Our track record speaks for itself – we've helped these corporations save 80% of their time, cut costs by 18-24%, and boost their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) by an impressive 30%.

