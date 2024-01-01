WebCatalog

Guusto

Guusto

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: guusto.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Guusto on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology to redeem. 5X IMPACT of your budget - only pay for people who can give recognition, there are no markups, unclaimed gifts are credited back, and 1 day of clean water is donated with every gift sent.

Categories:

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

Website: guusto.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Guusto. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

Giftogram

Giftogram

giftogram.com

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Stadium

Stadium

bystadium.com

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.