Top Goosechase Alternatives
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Interact with your audience using real-time voting. No installations or downloads required - and it's free!
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phone...
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
AI Presentation Maker: Create presentations 10x faster Sendsteps.ai does the writing, design and storytelling, leaving you with nothing to do but present
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
Free survey software: QuestionPro online survey software to create surveys and questionnaires in minutes! Use our free survey platform with 80+ question-types, ready made templates, multiple survey distribution & data collection option and robust survey analytics dashboards.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversation...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Live audience engagement platform for your classes, meetings and trivia nights. Speak up, get heard and find the joy of engagement with AhaSlides.
Worksup
worksup.com
We have been organizing conferences and business events for over 20 years. At one point, facing different event industry challenges we decided to create an event platform both easy-to-use for attendees and quick to set up for organizers. Now, our expertise spans over the full spectrum of event manag...
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a ...
Monterosa
monterosa.co
One platform, continuous fan engagement Welcome to the Interaction Cloud. The award-winning way to gamify your digital products, fast.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, makin...
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the s...
VoxVote
voxvote.com
Free Audience Response System for live voting with your audience. Vote over the internet with any smartphone browser.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or...
Crowdpurr
crowdpurr.com
Add fun to your events with trivia, leaderboards, and more... for free! Crowdpurr helps you create fun interactive mobile-driven experiences for your live, virtual, and hybrid events.
Vevox
vevox.com
Engage your online audience through Vevox's #1 live polling and Q&A app to make hybrid classes, workplace training and classes inclusive. Sign up for your free today.
eBallot
eballot.com
eBallot is an online voting software and services provider that makes it easy to run fair, secure, and effective votes and elections. Choose between our simple self-managed platform or full-service vote management. Our modern voting capabilities streamline your decision-making process.
ElectionBuddy
electionbuddy.com
ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually...
MeetingPulse
meetingpulse.net
MeetingPulse is the market leader in providing a powerful, flexible interactivity platform for polls, Q&A, surveys, raffles, and other audience engagement tools.
Zuddle
zuddl.com
The Unified Platform for Events and Webinars. Simplify your event workflows by unifying multiple tools for exceptional attendee experiences and insights.
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
The only enterprise solution helping leaders drive better alignment, strategy, and performance through scaled, real-time discussions.
OMBEA Insights
ombea.com
OMBEA Insights is a family of products that helps you collect and understand feedback from people as they go about their daily lives. In simple terms: You place one or more feedback collectors, such as ExpressPods or Web Widgets, at touchpoints for people to express their opinions. The feedback is ...