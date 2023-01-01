Good Housekeeping is an American women's magazine owned by the Hearst Corporation, featuring articles about women's interests, product testing by The Good Housekeeping Institute, recipes, diet, and health, as well as literary articles. It is well known for the "Good Housekeeping Seal", a limited warranty program that is popularly known as the "Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval".

Website: goodhousekeeping.com

