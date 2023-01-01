WebCatalog

Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs

