Top Glean Alternatives
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..k...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
Meet AlphaSense: the world's leading market intelligence and search platform. AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world’s top companies and financial institutions to help professionals make better business decisions with confidence and speed. Since 2011, our AI-based technology ...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is building the world’s largest augmented workforce using Conversational AI. We make every connection personal. Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI helping companies attract, acquire and grow revenue across the customer lifecycle. Our omnichannel AI Assistants engage i...