WebCatalog

Giftly

Giftly

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: giftly.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Giftly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.

Categories:

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

Website: giftly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Giftly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

You Might Also Like

Giftcardsify

Giftcardsify

giftcardsify.com

Sandboxx

Sandboxx

sandboxx.us

Tweet Hunter

Tweet Hunter

tweethunter.io

eGifter Rewards

eGifter Rewards

egifterrewards.com

Txt2Give

Txt2Give

txt2give.co

Wisdolia

Wisdolia

wisdolia.com

American Express

American Express

americanexpress.com

Handwrytten

Handwrytten

handwrytten.com

Tango Card

Tango Card

tangocard.com

Gyft

Gyft

gyft.com

PacSun

PacSun

pacsun.com

Giftogram

Giftogram

giftogram.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.