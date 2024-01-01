Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Genmo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Genmo is a platform for creating and sharing interactive, immersive generative art. Go beyond 2D images on Genmo by creating videos, animations and more. We help you create media in the formats you need to tell your stories.

Website: genmo.ai

