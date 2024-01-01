GaGaNode, the Next generation Decentralized Residential IP + Bandwidth marketplace, aims to alleviate the global shortage of IPv4 addresses with Web3.0 technology. GaGaNode is developed for helping users to master idle home bandwidth resources independently. Users can participate in Web3 network through Idle Electronics at home without public network IP. GaGaNode encourages everyone to reduce investment in new mining equipment and install GaGaNode on any Idle Electronics such as Raspberry Pi, Android phone, Arm SBC, TV Box, Xbox, Playstation and other electronic devices through software porting as much as possible.

Website: gaganode.com

